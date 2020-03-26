Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 46,240 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $47,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

