Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of CY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 230.02 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

