Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $256,000 in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 39.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 523.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 742,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 623,322 shares during the period. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

