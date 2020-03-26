Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,762 argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after acquiring an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,407,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

