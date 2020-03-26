Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 3,873 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

