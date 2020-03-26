Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 61,596 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,596 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $44,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Graco by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

