Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,903 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

NYSE:EVH opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $380.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.08 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

