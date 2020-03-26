Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

