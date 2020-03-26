Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $43,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.67. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

