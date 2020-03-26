Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $260,000 Investment in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,382,000 after purchasing an additional 791,754 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,177,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,689,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,186.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,783 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.55.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

