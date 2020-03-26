Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

