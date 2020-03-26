Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $79,201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,894,000 after buying an additional 828,231 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,368,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 681,940 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,288,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,031,000 after buying an additional 592,954 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

