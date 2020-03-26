Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,198 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

