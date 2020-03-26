Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.