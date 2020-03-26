Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.