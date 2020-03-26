Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.10.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.