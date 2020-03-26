Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,076 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE:OMI opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

