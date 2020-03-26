Citigroup Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $389.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

