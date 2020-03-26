Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 711.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 528,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

