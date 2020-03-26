Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Mantech International worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Mantech International Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

