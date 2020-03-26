Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of SAFE opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,800,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

