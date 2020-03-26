Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse AG Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc
Credit Suisse AG Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc
Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,198 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc
Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,198 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc
Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,008 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,008 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,770 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF
Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,770 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF
Barnes Group Inc. Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG
Barnes Group Inc. Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp
Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report