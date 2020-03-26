Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

