Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Independent Bank stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

