Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $274.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

