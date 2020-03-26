MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of MEDNAX worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 230,310 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 213,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 65.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 187,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in MEDNAX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 183,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of MD opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

