Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 271,670 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 266,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,794.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

