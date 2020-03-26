Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 189,581 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Columbia Sportswear worth $45,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $109.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

