Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 148,059 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148,059 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Visteon worth $45,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Visteon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of VC opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

