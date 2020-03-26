BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $45,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.86.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total transaction of $1,740,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $172.49 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

