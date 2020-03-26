Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $45.67 Million Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,229,525 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.64% of NuStar Energy worth $45,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,361,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,794.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,645 shares of company stock worth $610,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

