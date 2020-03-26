Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 86,175 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 942,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $45,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AutoNation by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,424 shares of company stock worth $19,820,268. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

