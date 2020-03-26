Citigroup Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $180,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $184,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSWI opened at $63.05 on Thursday. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $994.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

