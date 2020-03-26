Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,794 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First American Financial by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 354,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,751,000 after purchasing an additional 97,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $43.25 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

