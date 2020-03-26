Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 445,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

