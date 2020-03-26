Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,958,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,646,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,361,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 108,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

