Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 1,659.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho began coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

