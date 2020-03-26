Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $262.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.77 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

