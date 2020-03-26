Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Celanese by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Celanese by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $72.87 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

