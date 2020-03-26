Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

