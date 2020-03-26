Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.68% of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

