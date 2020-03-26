Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.