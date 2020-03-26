Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.34% of Park Electrochemical worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

