Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Stake Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 119,748 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 48,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock bought 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.