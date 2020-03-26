Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 27,358 United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of United Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,631.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262 over the last three months. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.28. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $200.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

