Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

