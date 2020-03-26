Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 196.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

