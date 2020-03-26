BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 2.91% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of COW opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

