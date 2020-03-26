Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,623 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

