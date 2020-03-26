Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,253,000 after buying an additional 1,997,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after buying an additional 912,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after buying an additional 542,733 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

