Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 255.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after buying an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after buying an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,435,000 after purchasing an additional 239,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,133,000 after purchasing an additional 198,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of TTWO opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

